Kanye West’s Malibu Mansion at the Center of Controversy as Ex-Employee Claims $1M in Unpaid Wages

Kanye West is heading for a courtroom battle over his Malibu mansion, as a lawsuit filed by a former employee progresses toward jury selection on February 23. The case, which was originally filed in September 2023, accuses West of unsafe working conditions, disability discrimination, unpaid wages, unreimbursed expenses, and wrongful termination.

West, now legally known as Ye, purchased the Malibu property in 2021 for $57 million and later stripped its interior of fixtures and fittings. By August 2024, real estate agent Jason Oppenheim confirmed that the home was in escrow.

The lawsuit centers on Tony Saxon, who was hired in September 2021 to manage the renovation of the mansion while also working as a full-time security guard and live-in caretaker. Saxon claims he was promised a weekly salary of $20,000 but only received one payment. He alleges that he was forced to live in makeshift conditions at the property, and his concerns about safety were ignored by his employers.

Kanye West Faces Lawsuit Over ‘Unsafe’ Conditions in Malibu Mansion (Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

In addition, Saxon contends that after suffering a serious back injury in early November 2021 and requesting time off, he was still pressured to continue working. He further claims that he was fired on November 5, 2021, after refusing what he calls unsafe work demands.

Represented by attorneys Ron Zambrano and Neama Rahmani of West Coast Employment Lawyers, Saxon is seeking more than $1 million in unpaid wages and lost earnings. He is also requesting compensation for medical expenses and emotional distress caused by the ordeal.

Saxon’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, recently stated, “Saxon has waited more than two years for his day in court,” adding that this lawsuit will be the first time West is expected to testify before a jury. The case has attracted significant attention, particularly as West, known for his high-profile and controversial actions, will face legal scrutiny in an open courtroom.

