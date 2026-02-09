Jake Paul Slammed by Brother Logan over Bad Bunny “Fake American” Rant

Jake Paul sparked backlash after attacking Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime role, only to be publicly rebuked by his brother Logan Paul and critics online.

Pro-Donald Trump influencer Jake Paul found himself at the centre of a social media firestorm Sunday night after criticizing Super Bowl LX’s halftime headliner, Puerto Rican global superstar Bad Bunny, as a “fake American.”

As millions of viewers tuned in for the game’s marquee performance, Jake Paul urged fans to boycott the halftime show altogether. Writing on X to his more than 4.4 million followers, Paul claimed he could not support the performance, accusing Bad Bunny of hating America and questioning his American identity.

The comments quickly drew sharp criticism, including from Paul’s own brother, fellow influencer and WWE star Logan Paul.

Puerto Ricans are Americans & I'm happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island https://t.co/yCsuwa79gk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 9, 2026

“I love my brother, but I don’t agree with this,” Logan Paul wrote later that night to his 6.4 million followers. “Puerto Ricans are Americans, and I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has long been a cultural and political lightning rod. The artist has openly criticized former President Donald Trump and his administration, including federal responses to disasters in Puerto Rico. Those remarks have previously drawn public pushback from Trump and his supporters, fueling renewed outrage among MAGA-aligned figures following the Super Bowl announcement.

But the backlash against Jake Paul went well beyond political disagreements.

Social media users were quick to point out what they viewed as a glaring contradiction: Paul himself relocated to Puerto Rico in 2023. He purchased a sprawling 12,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom mansion in Dorado and now lists the island as his primary residence.

“You moved to Puerto Rico to evade taxes, and are now calling a native Puerto Rican a fake American,” wrote YouTuber Mightykeef in a widely shared post. “You really can’t make this up.”

While Paul has never publicly confirmed that tax incentives influenced his move, Puerto Rico has drawn national scrutiny in recent years for policies that critics say attract wealthy mainland Americans seeking major tax breaks. Those incentives have been blamed for rising housing costs and economic displacement for local residents.

Progressive lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have previously criticized Puerto Rico’s tax structure, arguing it drains federal revenue while doing little to help everyday Puerto Ricans.

As the online debate raged, Jake Paul had not issued a public response to his brother’s criticism as of Monday morning. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny’s halftime performance continued to gain widespread support, with fans praising the NFL for spotlighting Puerto Rican culture on one of the world’s biggest stages.

For many viewers, the episode underscored a broader cultural divide, one where identity, politics, and celebrity influence collide in real time, often with family members and millions of followers watching.