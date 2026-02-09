“Let Her Be Happy”: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Spark Romance Rumors, sources say those close approve

Kim Kardashian’s rumored romance with Lewis Hamilton is reportedly getting a quiet but positive reaction from the people closest to them.

Sources say the Skims founder, 45, and the seven-time Formula One world champion, 41, have been growing closer after spending years moving in the same high-profile social circles. While neither of them has confirmed anything publicly, insiders claim the vibe between them is real and that the people around them are not exactly surprised.

Friends of the pair reportedly see them as a surprisingly strong match, saying they connect not just socially but also mentally. According to sources, Kardashian and Hamilton are both accustomed to living under intense public scrutiny and understand what it takes to build a global brand while constantly in the spotlight.

“She Tried to Make It Work With Ye” Kim Kardashian’s Friends React to Lewis Hamilton Rumors (Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com / Shutterstock)

Their inner circles also believe they share similar interests and can hold conversations that go far beyond red carpets and celebrity events. “Lewis can go from politics, to diet, to spirituality… They’re in the same circles,” Page Six quoted one source.

Those close to the rumored couple reportedly describe them as intellectually aligned and socially compatible, with both having influence that stretches across fashion, business, politics, and pop culture. Kardashian has built her empire in the US, while Hamilton has deep ties across Europe, leading some insiders to believe they could easily become a modern-day power couple.

The two were recently spotted spending time together in Europe, where sources claim they enjoyed a private getaway. According to insiders, the trip was intentionally kept low-key, with private accommodations, security nearby, and very little public exposure. People familiar with the situation described the atmosphere as relaxed and romantic, a sharp contrast to the heavily scrutinized relationships Kardashian has dealt with in the past.

Sources close to Kardashian say this rumored relationship feels different, especially after the years of stress and drama surrounding her divorce from Kanye West. Their marriage officially ended in late 2022, but the fallout has remained a topic of public conversation ever since.

Now, insiders claim Kardashian is being careful about how she moves forward, partly to avoid unnecessary complications. Sources say she is mindful of co-parenting dynamics and does not want to create more conflict than needed.

Even so, people in her circle reportedly feel she has earned the right to enjoy herself and move on without constantly worrying about backlash.

“Let her be happy,” a source familiar with Kardashian told Page Six. “[Hamilton] is one of the kindest guys to be around. She’s a super kind, genuine person that opens up her heart. She tried to make it work with Ye for how long?”

“Lewis Can Go From Politics to Spirituality” Why Friends Think He’s Perfect for Kim (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Another source pointed out that Kardashian spent years trying to hold her marriage together, even when it became clear things were falling apart. Some insiders believe that history is exactly why her friends are rooting for her now.

Still, sources claim there is hesitation about how the relationship might be perceived, especially considering Hamilton and West were once friendly.

“They are concerned about what Kanye would think about this, since he was friends with Lewis in the past,” a source told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, adding that The Kardashians star “doesn’t want to make this look like she is poking the bear.”

For now, the two have not spoken publicly about the rumors, but insiders insist the connection feels genuine. Sources say it seems respectful and natural, and not driven by attention or headlines. And if their inner circles are right, this might be one celebrity pairing that is more real than people expect.