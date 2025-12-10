Maddie and Tae Pause Their Career to Focus on What Feels Right for Now

After 15 years of singing, writing and touring side by side, Maddie and Tae have decided to go their own way for now. The pair aren’t calling it a “breakup,” but the news has still landed like a punch for fans who’ve grown up with them. The announcement came on Monday, 8 December, in an exclusive interview with People, where the duo explained why they’re pressing pause on the act that made them household names in country music.

Maddie Marlow Font, 30, said they were keeping things deliberately open. “We’re leaving this so open-ended because, you know, we might make another record one day. We might go on some tour dates one day. But just in this season. It doesn’t feel aligned for us to do it together.” Tae Dye Kerr, also 30, agreed and shared that the decision came during an emotional phone call where honesty trumped everything.

“Maddie was just like, ‘Tell me where your heart is,’” Kerr said. “And I was like, ‘My heart is at home.’ And she said, ‘Okay. Then that’s what we need to do.’”

“We’re Still Doing Life Together” Maddie and Tae Reassure Fans Despite Their Split (Lily Nelson)

Both women have young families and careers that have been demanding for years. Kerr is stepping away from music entirely for the moment to focus on life at home with her husband, Grammy-winning producer Josh Kerr, and their two children, Chapel, who is 13 months old, and Leighton, nearly four. Font, a mum to two-year-old Forrest and married to Jonah Font, is preparing to launch a solo career.

Despite the professional separation, the two insist their friendship is unchanged. “Even though we’re not gonna go on this journey as Maddie and Tae together, we’re still walking and doing life together outside of it,” Font said. “I’m really excited to just be best friends and nurture our friendship and not have to worry as much about the work and still get to raise our babies together. None of that changes.”

Kerr admitted the decision was painful. “It’s been such a hard, hard — honestly, heartbreaking — decision,” she said. “This was the only dream I’ve ever had since I exited the womb. I had a very specific vision of creating music and singing. When we met at 15, that’s what we set out to do, and we’re both just so grateful that we’ve had the journey that we’ve had. This career has been everything we’ve ever wanted.”

Maddie and Tae’s run has been remarkable. They met in 2010 through a vocal coach and went on to become a Platinum-selling duo. Their breakout hit “Girl In A Country Song” shot to No. 1, followed by the hugely emotional “Die From A Broken Heart,” which cemented them as country favourites. Over 15 years, they’ve collected multiple CMA and ACM nominations, released four albums and four EPs, and headlined tours across the country.

Font said they owe everything to their fans. “I just want to make sure that our fans know how much we love them and how grateful we are for them. We have kept doing this for so long because of them. They have been the gasoline in our tank.”

And for anyone hoping to see them one more time, there’s good news. Maddie and Tae still have shows booked through June 2026. Fans can check their website for the full list of dates.