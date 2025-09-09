Influencer Lola Doll Fights for Life After Late Night Shooting Outside Her Home

A late-night shooting has left popular influencer Lola Doll, whose real name is Lolita Callender, in critical condition after she was gunned down outside her home in Georgetown, Guyana.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force, the attack happened just before midnight on Saturday, September 6. The 33-year-old was sitting in her car when a man on a motorcycle pulled up and opened fire.

Police confirmed she suffered gunshot wounds to her neck, face, hands, and right leg. She was rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital, where doctors are working to save her life.

Influencer Lola Doll Clings to Life After Being Shot Outside Her Home in Guyana (Amanda callender/Instagram)

“Preliminary information indicates that the victim was seated in her car when she was shot by a male on a motorcycle,” the police statement said. They added that investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are actively hunting the suspect.

The force also urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward, stressing that the investigation remains ongoing.

Lola Doll has built a following in Guyana and beyond with her bold, often provocative social media posts and music videos. News of the shooting quickly spread online, with fans flooding her pages with messages of support and prayers for her recovery.

Police have not yet released details on a possible motive for the attack, leaving many questions unanswered as her supporters wait anxiously for updates on her condition.