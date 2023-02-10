Megyn Kelly slams ‘bloated’ Leonardo DiCaprio: “He’s just going to keep banging teenagers”

Megyn Kelly slammed Leonardo DiCaprio amid reports that the 48-year-old star of “Titanic” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” was seeing 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani.

“He’s just going to keep banging teenagers the rest of his life,” Kelly said during Tuesday’s broadcast of her SiriusXM podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Kelly’s show was taped before Nypost reported a source as saying the two are not dating. DiCaprio was recently pictured with the lovely beauty at a Los Angeles party, sparking rumors that the famous lothario was seeing someone who had just recently become a legal adult.

“He is now dating a teenager, literally a teenager,” Kelly fumed, noting that DiCaprio’s alleged cut-off age for girlfriends is 25. “He’s in the news every week for how he won’t date anybody past age 25. If he does, it makes news … And now he’s actually gone down to a teenager,” Kelly said.

“She could literally be his daughter.” Kelly also said the aging playboy “looks almost as bad as Madonna.” “He is bloated — you could tell this guy partied a little bit too much,” Kelly said, before urging him to “step away from the booze.”

Kelly spared Polani any venom, saying: “She’s gorgeous. Okay, great. She’s a model, of course. They all are.” But she called DiCaprio’s apparent preference for much younger women “sad.”

“I feel like this guy from the rate of things is never going to know the joy of meeting somebody who he can fall in deep love with and build a family with,” Kelly said. “He’s just going to keep banging teenagers for the rest of his life.”

Kelly added: “It doesn’t strike me as something to emulate.” Several models and actresses, including Blake Lively, Bar Refaeli, Nina Agdal, Camila Morrone, and Gigi Hadid, have been linked to DiCaprio. They were all in their early to mid-20s when they dated the actor.