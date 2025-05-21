Meghan’s Instagram Anniversary Surprise: Fans Spot What’s Missing

Meghan Markle took to Instagram on Monday to mark a major milestone, seven years of marriage with Prince Harry, and gave fans a rare, personal glimpse into their life together. In a heartfelt post, she shared a photo board filled with intimate pictures of her, Harry, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Alongside the collage of sweet family moments, Meghan wrote: “Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories. Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!”

The snaps showed the couple laughing together, enjoying outdoor time with their children, and capturing the kind of everyday happiness that’s rarely seen from royals. But eagle-eyed followers couldn’t help but notice something — there wasn’t a single image featuring any member of the British royal family. One photo did nod to their royal past, showing Harry and Meghan not long after their 2018 wedding, but beyond that, it was all about their life post-royal exit.

What really stirred up curiosity, though, was what happened next. The post was briefly deleted before being re-uploaded with the same image and caption. That sudden switch had fans speculating whether Meghan had second thoughts about putting their anniversary out on social media — or perhaps even about the tone of the post itself.

The anniversary celebration comes at a delicate time. Just earlier this month, Harry gave a revealing interview to the BBC where he opened up about the state of his relationship with his family. “I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile,” he said on May 2.

His comments struck a chord, particularly as it’s been over a year since he last saw King Charles. Their last meeting came in February 2024, after the King’s cancer diagnosis — a short and reportedly tense reunion in London.

Harry and Meghan have been living in California since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. While they’ve created a new life in the US, moments like this anniversary post, full of love but absent of royal ties, continue to highlight the widening distance between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family. Whether that gap will ever close remains to be seen, but for now, Meghan’s post was a celebration of their family as it is today, firmly rooted in their new world.