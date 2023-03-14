Prince Harry’s Nazi costume controversy to be featured in Season 6 of The Crown: “I apologize”

Prince Harry‘s controversial Nazi costume will be featured in the new season of The Crown, according to a new report. In January 2005, the Duke of Sussex dressed up in a Nazi uniform and wore a swastika armband to a friend’s fancy dress-themed birthday party.

The royal, who was 20 at the time, later apologized, saying that he was “very sorry if I caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone”, adding: “It was a poor choice of costume and I apologize.” Bringing up the problem in his Netflix documentary series, Harry remarked that donning the costume was “probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life”.

The infamous event is now rumored to take place in the upcoming sixth season of The Crown. According to The Sun, the party, which had a “natives and colonials” costume theme, and the “shameful” event will be included in the historical drama. Harry will be played by Luther Ford in season six of The Crown, while Prince William will be played by Ed McVey.

(Getty)

The royal was heavily criticized at the time for his choice to wear the costume, with the Board of Deputies of British Jews commenting on his “ill-judged actions”. In his January book Spare, Harry said that William and his then-girlfriend Kate Middleton pushed him to don the outfit and “howled” with laughter at the suggestion.

“I phoned Willy and Kate and asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” he alleged. Harry discussed his work to “learn” from his mistake in his and his wife Meghan Markle‘s Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan.

“It was probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterward. All I wanted to do was make it right,” he said. “We sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London which had a profound impact on me. I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor. I could’ve just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes in my life over and over again in my life, but I learned from that.”