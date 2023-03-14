All the Red Carpet Looks from the 95th Academy Awards

Last night, the 95th annual Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The evening’s star-studded ceremony, honoring the year’s best performances on film, was hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel—his third time assuming the hosting role. Leading the nominations this year were buzzy films such as Elvis, Tár, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Fabelmans (all of which were up for Best Picture).

Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams, and Michelle Yeoh were up for Best Actress; Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, and Bill Nighy were up for Best Actor. See the full list of Oscar winners from last night’s ceremony here.

Before the trophies were handed out on stage, however, Hollywood A-listers hit the Oscars step and repeat in their finest evening wear. The Academy Awards are, after all, one of the most-watched red carpets in the world. Those who attended brought forward show-stopping, glamorous ensembles. Rihanna stunned on both the red carpet and on stage, where she performed her power ballad “Lift Me Up” in custom Margiela.

Lady Gaga also served two contrasting looks—on the red carpet, a fresh off-the-runway gown, and on stage, a completely makeup-free look. Austin Butler’s Elvis-inspired platform heels also ranked among our favorite red carpet-outfits from the night. See all of the best-dressed stars at the 2023 Oscars here.

It’s clear that what the stars wore to the 2023 Oscars will be just as discussed as who won. Be sure to follow along with all of Vogue’s 2023 Oscar coverage, and don’t forget to vote on your favorite looks below.