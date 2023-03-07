If you’ve been following the British Royal Family news, you’ve probably heard that King Charles III recently evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage and is now giving it to the controversial figure Prince Andrew to live in! However, Charles is reportedly attempting to make amends by agreeing to a shocking housing compromise.

According to an exclusive DailyMail report, while Harry and Meghan are expected to hand over the keys to the cottage by the end of 2023, Charles is reportedly ready to give them another property to stay at during their visits to the UK.

According to reports, Charles is doing a bit of a switcheroo and will offer Andrew’s old suite in the Palace. He has lived in the apartment for over 20 years but is about to move to the cottage.

A source said to the outlet: “His Majesty is furious, as is William. But the King is not a bad man. He has no wish to see his brother Andrew homeless or penniless. Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK. London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace. They could have Andrew’s old rooms there, which are currently being vacated.’

Henry Nicholls | Reuters

Many royal experts believe that Charles’ extensive housing plan is part of his plans to remove luxurious perks for non-working Royals. Along with Meghan, Harry, and Andrews, there is the supposition that Kate Middleton and Prince William will leave Adelaide Cottage for something larger, with Princess Beatrice moving in ahead of the birth of her second child. We understand that there is a lot to keep track of.

