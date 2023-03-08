Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex ‘knew decision over daughter Lilibet would be seen as disrespectful to Queen’

According to a royal book, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was aware that a decision he made about his daughter would be viewed as “disrespectful” to the Queen. Harry and Meghan gave the Queen a heartfelt homage by naming their baby Lilibet; nevertheless, the Duke is said to have been aware that the name may have been misconstrued. Back in 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their second child together.

A daughter was born to Meghan on June 4, 2021. What Meghan and Harry will name their child was a topic of great rumor. They ultimately decided to give her the name Lilibet Diana in honor of both the late Queen and Princess Diana. The Queen’s relatives gave her the lovely nickname Lilibet.

Harry would have been aware that his choice would have been viewed as “disrespectful and instructional” to the Queen, according to royal biographer Tom Quinn. In his most recent book, Golden Youth: An Intimate Memoir of Growing Up in the Royal Family, he makes the assertions according to the Entertainment daily.

“Even naming this child prompted a diplomatic fight. She was given the name Lilibet by Meghan and Harry, who allegedly thought it would be a fantastic surprise for her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, despite their abhorrence of the admittedly convoluted norms of procedure that surrounded the British royal family, he wrote.

Then he added, “That Harry did not have the intelligence to foresee that this would generate difficulty is beyond comprehension. He went on to say, “He undoubtedly would have realized that adopting the monarch’s cherished childhood nickname would be seen by many as rude and invasive in a manner that calling their daughter Elizabeth would have not been.

Tom then proceeded, adding some pundits felt the action would strengthen their “royal currency”. After that, the royal author speculated on the Queen’s possible response to Harry naming his daughter after her. He guessed that the Queen could have been offended by the choice to claim a personal nickname of hers. He added, though, that the Queen could have been satisfied with the choice. The Duchess of Sussex, according to the author, never anticipated any negative reactions to her choice.