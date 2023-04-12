Harry warned its ‘unwise’ for him to skip Coronation if he wants to kickstart new career

It has been advised to Prince Harry that skipping the King’s Coronation this spring would be “unwise.”The Sussexes shouldn’t “turn their backs on their monarchy,” and like older royals, they “need to be visible” at such events if they don’t want to lose their “relevance,” according to PR expert and Go Up’s Chief Executive Edward Coram-James.

As he said to Express.co.uk “If the Sussexes fail to appear, the people will have a negative view of Harry and royalty. “Additionally, because the public has so far been drawn to his podcast, docuseries, and book in large part because of his royal status, if people stop thinking of him as royal, he will lose the one quality that attracts the attention of the major streaming platforms and endanger his burgeoning career.

That would be a really bad idea to do so.” Said him: “In a nutshell, it’s not that the Sussexes lack potential to become successful filmmakers in the future. “It’s possible that they create some exceptional works and have a recognized and prosperous career in that field.

We just don’t know about their abilities in that area since we haven’t seen them accomplish anything significant. He went on: “They want support in order to have the chance to create such masterpieces.

“They need relevance to get support. They need their royalty right now in order to be relevant.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t decided whether they’ll attend Westminster Abbey on May 6 with the other royals.

The pair did not specify whether they would go when they revealed last month that they had received an invitation in a public statement. Harry and Meghan last visited the UK in September 2022.

After the passing of the late Queen, the couple, who had been traveling on business, extended their stay in Europe.

Archie, who is three years old, and Lilibet, who is one year old, allegedly remained in the US during this period.

Prince Harry visited the UK last month to take part in a hearing on his complaint against Associated Newspapers for allegedly acquiring material illegally.

The rumored deadline to confirm attendance was the end of play on April 3, less than a month before the Coronation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are apparently still waiting to hear from the Palace.