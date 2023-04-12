Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown’s engagement is announced

Honey, she’s loved him for three summers already, but she wants all of them. On April 11, Millie Bobby Brown reportedly announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi on Instagram, accompanied by a black-and-white snapshot of the two of them and a stunning diamond ring on that finger.

The Stranger Things actress captioned her photo with the song “Lover” by Taylor Swift, while Jake, the musician Jon Bon Jovi’s son, just wrote “Forever.” Millie’s representative was contacted by E! News for comment, but no response was received.

Two years have passed since Millie, 19, and Jake, 20, first fuelled romance rumors by leaving a New York City restaurant hand-in-hand.

Since then, the couple has posted on social media about their relationship. In fact, on January 1st, Millie sent a nice Instagram shout-out to Jake. “I’ve been in love with this year nonstop!

I’m thankful for my life mate, friends, family, my donkey (Bernard), my dogs, and my puppy teeth “She composed. “Here’s to another year with you and the amazing people and animals around. Let’s do it again, but better!”

On Millie’s 19th birthday the next month, Jake sent a letter to his leading woman. A collection of images of Millie were captioned, “Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams,” by Jake.

“More than words can express, I adore you. You are just brilliant in every way.”