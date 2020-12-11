Womenz Magazine

Cardi B Says This Act Of Offset Turns Her On But Not H*rny, Can You Guess?

Cardi B is a channel of entertainment in herself. The WAP singer time and again comes up with some content that leaves fans in splits. Recently, her n*de picture went viral when she accidentally posted it on Instagram. What’s more interesting is now her revelation of this gesture of Offset that turns her on. Read on for all the scoop.

To begin with, it just does not restrict to the specific act but also the details of it. Yes, you heard that right! That’s exactly what is Cardi for fans. The singer took to Twitter to make the major revelation.

Cardi B says that Offset turns her on everytime he gets her food. It doesn’t get her h*rny but she begins smiling really wide. The WAP singer wrote, “It really turns me on when babe brings me food. Not like literally get me horny type shit but makes me smile real hard. Specially when he get me my Starbucks”

