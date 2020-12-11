Charlize Theron Just Trolled Kylie Jenner on Instagram, and Yes, We’re LOLing

The 45-years-old “The Italian Job” star Charlize Theron may have recently made the most interesting “Who wore it better?” comparison we’ve seen in a while. According to pop sugar “The Oscar winner jokingly contrasted her cosmetics aptitudes to those of the lip-kit queen, Kylie Jenner, with a funny side by side that she shared on Instagram recently.

On one side of the photograph, Theron is looking hot by wearing bright red lipstick that was applied just a touch outside of her lip line and smudged or spot on her cheek, on the contrary Kylie Cosmetics founder looking glamorous wearing pink lipstick.

“Who’s who?” the caption reads. Theron initially shared her red lipstick selfie a month ago while preparing for the People’s Choice Awards, kidding that one of her daughters would be her cosmetics artist for the night. Jenner found out about the repurposed photograph, and fortunately, she discovered it to be similarly as funny as we did, since she enjoyed the pic and shared a couple of crying chuckling emojis and kiss emojis in the comments.

