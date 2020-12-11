Womenz Magazine

George Clooney On Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner, Spending Time With Amal During Lockdown & More

George Clooney and Amal Clooney is one of the power couples of Hollywood. The couple had reportedly met at a charity fundraiser in September 2013. In less than a year, the two became talks of the town. Clooney, who had previously dated celebs like Kelly Preston and Stacy Keibler, claims to have hit off immediately and a few weeks later the romance truly blossomed.

The Oscar-winning actor also during his appearance at My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, said “I got a call from my agent who said, ‘I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you’re going to marry.’” He then claimed that he is glad that it worked that way.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are now proud parents of three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. Since the pandemic struck, they have been spending time at his home in Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles instead of heading to their homes in England or Italy.

