Zendaya shares rare PDA photo with Tom Holland after he confirmed their wedding plans

Zendaya gave fans a rare glimpse into her marriage to Tom Holland, sharing a sweet PDA-filled photo from the couple’s latest stop on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a series of snaps from Rome, including a close-up image of Holland affectionately kissing her head as she smiled at the camera. “Just jumping on to say hi from our stop in Rome @spidermanmovie,” Zendaya, 29, captioned the post.

The carousel also featured photos of the actress posing in a shimmering red sequined crop top and matching red-and-blue skirt, a subtle nod to Spider-Man’s signature colours. The post marked one of the couple’s rare public displays of affection.

Zendaya and Holland first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and confirmed their relationship in 2021 after years of speculation. The two quietly tied the knot earlier this year and have continued to keep much of their romance away from the public eye.

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Their latest outing comes as the stars reunite on screen for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is currently in production. The upcoming film marks their fourth appearance together in the Marvel franchise and is expected to hit cinemas in 2027.

While both actors have largely kept their personal lives private, Zendaya’s latest post delighted fans with an intimate look at the couple’s relationship as they continue their whirlwind promotional tour across Europe.