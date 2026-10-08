Zara Larsson faces backlash for workplace joke as internet users call it ‘straight up harassment’

Zara Larsson has sparked discussion online after joking that she would fire members of her team if they could not make a “goon face” on demand.

The Swedish pop star made the comments during an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.

Explaining the joke, Larsson said, “The people I work with, we have this thing,” adding, “I want everyone around me to be able to do a goon face. To me, it’s like, ‘Are you free; are you carefree? Are you yourself? Can you be silly?’”

Larsson then said, “If I ask someone on the spot to make a goon face, and they’re like, ‘I can’t do this,’ I’m like, ‘You gotta go, you’re fired.’”

The term “goon face” refers to a distinctive, exaggerated facial expression characterized by a slackened jaw, unfocused gaze, and open-mouth posture, typically associated with the internet subculture surrounding “gooning”—a slang term for prolonged, compulsive sexual self-stimulation or edging.

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The comments quickly circulated online, with some users questioning whether Larsson was joking or expressing an actual expectation of employees.

One person wrote, “Am I the only one who thinks this is a little weird?” while another questioned how such a requirement could apply to employees.

A third commenter described the remarks as “straight up workplace harassment”, arguing that employees should not be pressured into doing something that was not part of their contracts.

However, the reaction was not universally negative.

One social media user defended Larsson, writing, “She’s so real for this,” and suggesting that being able to embrace a playful moment was part of matching her energy.

The comments had prompted mixed reactions, while the context of Larsson’s remarks appeared to leave some viewers uncertain about how seriously they were intended.