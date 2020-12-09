Katie Price seen walking again after horror accident as she launches new project

Katie Price has been seen walking again for the first time after her horror accident. The star was seen tentatively walking as she donned a silk robe while promoting her new bathing range Scented By Katie Price.

Katie was rushed to hospital in Turkey back in July after breaking her feet. This came after a horror accident during a day at a Turkish theme park with her family. Katie was seen wearing novelty bath bomb headgear at the event, which matched with her robe.

Meanwhile, her long blonde locks were immaculately curled. Talking to Daily Star at the event, Katie said: “It’s only been three weeks and I can’t walk far. I can walk from a restaurant to the car but as you can see I am hobbling.

“It was supposed to be 18 months until I can walk and it’s been what six months so I am way ahead of myself.” She continued: “I have physio. I have my crutches and boot still but it’s so nice to be in trainers.

“Some of my heels don’t fit me now as my bone sticks out the back so I’m going to have to sell them. I don’t want to get rid of them but I have no choice. They don’t fit me. It is where they put screws in my feet are different now. I can’t wait to get back on my horses, I’ve missed them so much.”