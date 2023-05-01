Prince William Makes Rare Comments About Kate Middleton’s Style As Her Coronation Outfit Is Reportedly ‘Under Discussion’

This article has been updated since its original publication date to include recent facts, Kate Middleton’s coronation outfit has reportedly been “under discussion” for a while, according to The Mirror. Some reports have suggested that the Princess of Wales, 41, might not wear something as extravagant as the world expects her to for a number of different reasons, one of which being because King Charles allegedly doesn’t want to be upstaged at his own coronation.

Another reason for her potentially less extravagant outfit is due to the entire coronation being scaled back, which means a more casual dress code could be implemented. However, as the Princess of Wales rocks casual ensembles just as well as she rocks highly glamorous red carpet ensembles, we are confident that she will make jaws drop at the coronation on May 6th regardless of what she wears. And we aren’t the only ones who think so, as Prince William even made a rare comment about his wife’s incredible style in public earlier this month!

Kate Middleton wows in burgundy trench dress in Birmingham — and it’s on sale https://t.co/JDjqdp9oTu pic.twitter.com/uPEAgO59fc — Page Six (@PageSix) April 20, 2023

Prince William Praises Kate Middleton’s Style

Today is Kate Middleton and Prince William’s 12th wedding anniversary, but the Prince of Wales made the comment on Thursday, April 20th while they were both at an engagement in Birmingham.

While greeting members of the public, People said that a royal fan told William that Kate looked “amazing” in her burgundy Karen Millen dress. And William wholeheartedly agreed with the fan, saying, “Oh, she always looks stunning.” Aww! The moment was captured on video and posted on Twitter by Free Radio News (and many other accounts afterward, including the one below) and we’d be lying if we said we hadn’t watched it over ten times!

Kate Middleton’s Coronation Outfit Was ‘Under Discussion

As we previously mentioned, Kate’s outfit for King Charles’ coronation has reportedly been “under discussion” for a while. We have even heard rumors that Kate might not wear a tiara, much to the disappointment of royal fans around the world!

Some insiders have hinted that it might be due to King Charles allegedly being worried that Kate may upstage him, while others think it might be due to the entire coronation being more scaled back than the late Queen Elizabeth II’s one in 1953, which would therefore mean that a tiara may be a tad extravagant for anyone other than the new King and Queen. At previous coronations, for example, members of the royal family have always worn their finest gowns and jewelry, including tiaras, but we’re still unsure what the dress code will be next month!

What Will Kate Middleton Wear To The Coronation?

Time is running out for members of the royal family to pick out the perfect coronation outfit, as the ceremony is just one week away! Due to the scaled-back nature of this coronation – it’s apparently only a third of the size of the late Queen Elizabeth’s – the King reportedly wants members of his family to dress accordingly. As well as his daughter-in-law potentially forgoing the tiara, there have even been suggestions that other royal ladies such as Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, for example, may also choose to go without.

Kate may therefore break tradition and forgo her sparkly headpiece in favor of a more low-key option at the historic event. One respected royal jewelry blogger reported to People that it’s possible a daytime formal dress code could be set, which would see tiaras replaced with hats.

“Tiaras were worn by nearly every royal lady at the Queen’s coronation in 1953, as well as lots of aristocratic women but times have certainly changed in 70 years,” Lauren Kiehna, blogger of The Court Jeweller, told the publication. And, Kate has worn some seriously stylish hats in the past, like the one she “copied” from Meghan Markle.

“I’m certainly hoping we’ll see coronation tiaras, but it’s possible that Charles is following the example of some of his European counterparts, like the King of the Netherlands, and setting a daytime formal dress code for the event,” Kiehna continued.

“That would mean that we could still see some grand jewels, like necklaces, brooches, and earrings but no tiaras. I’ll be sad if that’s true but it may just be another part of the ‘de-formalizing’ of the British royal world that has taken place over the last several decades.”

However, the King and Queen will definitely be wearing glittering crowns on coronation day. Earlier in 2023, it was revealed that Camilla will be crowned with the controversial Queen Mary’s crown on Charles’ big day. It’s reportedly the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used during the Coronation of a Queen Consort. In the past, a new crown had been made for the occasion. We can’t wait to see what members of the royal family will wear for the coronation!