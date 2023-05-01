Ivanka Trump Shows Off Her Weight Loss In A Black Halter Top At The NBA Playoffs As Fans Gush: ‘Beautiful As Ever’

Ivanka Trump put on a stylish display when she and seven-year-old son Theodore sat courtside at Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Monday, April 24th.

The 41-year-old former White House senior advisor once again flaunted the results of her epic weight loss in paparazzi pictures, as well as pictures she shared with her 7.5M Instagram followers on her Instagram Story. They were also re-posted on several Ivanka fan pages shortly after, and as expected, her fans were very complimentary of her look!

Ivanka Trump Attends NBA Playoffs With Son Theodore

Former President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter – who is actually keeping her distance from her father at the moment – shared a picture of the players during the match in one of her Instagram Stories; and in another one, she could be seen posing with her son Theo with her stylish ensemble in full view!

Ivanka was wearing some high-waisted white flared pants with a waist-cinching wide black belt with a gold buckle, teamed with a black tank top and black sandals. She also accessorized with a dark red crossbody bag, which was visible in one of the pap pics. Her blonde hair was styled in a sleek and straight-down do, which looked freshly blown out.

Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner’s youngest child was in the NBA spirit, which clearly showed with his outfit of choice. He wore a number 14 Miami Heat T-shirt, teamed with black shorts and blue high-top sneakers, and flashed a smile for the camera.

Ivanka’s fans couldn’t comment on her own profile, but they certainly made their approval known on several fan accounts that re-shared her pictures. “Love her outfit,” one fan complimented, while another said, “You always look fantastic.” Another Ivanka fan said she was “so beautiful” while another said she was “drop-dead gorgeous.” “Stunning,” gushed another, preceded by the heart eyes emoji, while another said she was “beautiful as ever.”

“How do you stay so slim?” questioned one fan. “Beautiful picture! God Bless Ivanka Trump and her Wonderful Family!” exclaimed another fan. “Gorgeous first class elegant lady,” wrote another, followed by much red heart on fire emojis, while another said she looked “so wonderful.” “Lovely photo of the beautiful lady,” complimented another fan, while many others dropped an abundance of red heart emojis.