Prince William And Kate Wondering Why Harry Even Bothered To Come To The Coronation

Let’s just say that no matter what Prince Harry says or does, the royal family would find a reason to criticize him anyway. There’s a new report that states Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the other royals can’t help but wonder why Prince Harry even bothered to come to the coronation.

That’s because he was only in London for a quick 24 hours. He left soon after the ceremony was over so he could fly back home to Los Angeles and make it back on time for his son Archie’s birthday. Keep reading below for everything you need to know.

Royal Family News – William And Kate Wondering Why Harry Even Bothered To Come To The Coronation

According to Vanity Fair, one source close to the situation says that there are many royals behind the scenes that are apparently scratching their heads and wondering why Harry even bothered to make the trip, seeing how he didn’t even have the time to talk to anyone.

The tipster also noted that the Duke of Sussex did not speak nor did he even see his estranged family outside of the ceremony.

As many royal fans can recall, Harry entered Westminster Abbey with his two cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and their respective cousins.

She certainly did look relaxed and not bothered at all about all of the royal fuss surrounding her decision not to attend the coronation.

Reports have said that Meghan told insiders that she wouldn’t have missed her son Archie’s 4th birthday, which happened to be on the same day.

That was also one of the reasons why Harry left London as fast as he did on Saturday.

