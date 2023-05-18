Salma Hayek Celebrates a Major Milestone by Dancing in Her Bathrobe

The 56-year-old From Dusk Till Dawn actress is showing off her greatest dancing skills to mark her 24 million Instagram followers.

Hayek took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 16 to thank all 24 million of her followers with a video of her dancing around a hotel room with pals. She was dressed in a white bathrobe and looked to be getting ready to go out.

Hayek’s buddy, who was also celebrating her birthday, wore a navy blue outfit and held up a speaker with music playing as the two danced around a hotel suite as others laughed and urged them to keep dancing.

“24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄 Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃 P.s happy birthday @samanthalopezs,” the actress wrote in the caption.

“Salma is my spirit animal ❤️,” one fan wrote in the comments while another added, “You are an amazing woman🙌 An icon for me❤️🔥.”



“Beautiful Queen ❤️🔥,” a third fan wrote.



“You Deserve it Goddess❣️🥰🙌🏽 Thank you for always inspiring us women and the world in so many ways❣️🙏🏽🥰,” another fan gushed.

Hayek appears to come from a family of dancers. She recently released a video of what looked to be her mother and grandmother dancing about in honor of Mother’s Day.

The mother-daughter combo swayed to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” while putting their arms around each other.

“How precious are the moments of connection with mothers, grandmothers, daughters, and sons? Happy Mother’s Day in all the countries that celebrate it today, including our grandmothers who are sending us love from heaven. ♥️,” Hayek wrote in the caption.