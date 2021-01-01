Halsey showcases how their body is ‘still changing’ with an ‘important message on postpartum

Halsey has recently taken to their social media platform to share a powerful message on postpartum and reflected on the misconceptions surrounding it. The singer, 27, has given birth to their first child Ender, after which, they depicted how their body has ‘altered’ post-birth and is ‘still changing’ weeks after the baby has been born.

“I am posting this because no matter what I do, people are going to talk about my body,” Halsey began. The post comprises pictures of the new mother showcasing their belly and the changes their postpartum body has been dealing with for some time.

Opening up on the compliments they received after their Saturday Night Live gig, Halsey stated that it seemed like a ‘weird feeling’ to be praised because their body “felt like a stranger’s for a long time.”

Halsey noted that addressing the idea of postpartum body changes was ‘important to them and they wanted to be ‘real’ with their fans. “The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after.

It is still changing and I am letting it,” the If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power singer revealed. With their post, Halsey made it clear that they “didn’t want to feed the illusion” that one instantly goes back to their normal body after postpartum.

“That is not my narrative currently. If you’ve been following me because you’re also a parent and you dig what I’m doing, please know I’m in your corner. I will never have my “pre-baby body back” no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby! And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically,” the singer noted.

The singer later explained how ‘tired’ they are amid postpartum body changes. “I’m really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard. Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real,” they said.