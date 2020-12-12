When Brad Pitt Was Hospitalised With A Severe Case Of Meningitis On Maiden Trip To Africa With Angelina Jolie

Fortunately for Brad, and all the Brangelina fans across the globe, the flu was diagnosed as viral meningitis. Even though it wasn’t life-threatening, the Ocean’s Eleven actor was checked in to Cedars Sinai Medical Center upon his return to the States.

His publicist confirmed that Brad Pitt’s illness was not connected to the Ethiopian outbreak. They also added that it was “a mild case of viral meningitis.” Brad spent a good couple of days hospitalised as he recovered from the viral meningitis symptoms like sudden fever, severe headache, vomiting and malaise.

Thanks to Angelina Jolie’s love and the prays of millions; Brad made a full recovery quickly.

After overcoming this hurdle at the start of their relationship, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie dated for close to a dozen years before tying the knot. The much-loved couple is legal parents to six kids – 3 adopted and the others biological. The adopted kids are Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien and Zahara Marley. Their biological kids are Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline.