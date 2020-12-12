How to Treat Sunburns?

Sunburns are most common during the summer season; however, those with a sensitive skin can also get sunburns during winters. Excessive exposure to the sun, such as in the case of sun baths, and otherwise, damages the skin cells and the capillaries, which are the thinnest blood vessels in our body. And this causes red sore patches on the skin, referred to as sunburns. They cause a burning sensation, and are extremely painful.

There are plenty of ointments available in the market to cure sunburns. However, experts suggest that this problem is best treated naturally, at home. The chemical composition of each ointment is different, and may not suit all skin types. It may also cause side effects to some people. Hence, it is best to go for natural remedies, which are safe, harmless and effective. Here are some things that you can try.

1. Aloe Vera Gel

This is one of the best things to apply on sunburns. Not only does it reduce the itching sensation, and soothes the affected area, but also aids in quick recovery. You can also use creams, which contain Aloe Vera; however, fresh gel taken from a raw sap is advisable.

2. Olive Oil

Application of olive oil on the affected area will ensure that the skin does not peel further, and that the area remains moisturized, instead of becoming dry.

3. Comfortable Clothing

For sunburns to get cured faster, it is highly important for you to wear loose clothes, so that the exposure to air is maximum. Do not wear fabrics such as nylon and velvet which will cause the sweat to get blocked, and will cause more irritation and itching. Prefer cotton and lycra.

4. Eat and Drink Right

Make sure that you drink plenty of fluids, such as juices, natural drinks like coconut water to ensure that your body remains cool. Needless to say, you need to drink plenty of water as well. Also ensure that you are consuming fresh fruits and vegetables.

All these give an internal soothing effect to the body, and aid in treating sunburns. In fact, some vegetables when sliced and applied to the burns give relief, such as cucumbers, tomatoes, potatoes etc. Overall, make sure that you eat foods that are rich in Vitamin E and C, as well as zinc. Consuming plenty of milk and milk products is also advised.

5. Skin Care Regimen

While bathing, add a little amount of apple cider vinegar to the water, to get a cooling effect. After the bath, if you are stepping outside the house, make sure that you are applying a good quality sunscreen all over your body.

You could also opt for calamine lotion, as some chemical compounds in the sunscreen may cause itching on the sunburns. Also keep in mind that the lotions you use should be absorbent, as if they cause the skin to get too oily, then they will block the skin’s exposure to air, causing the heat of the sunburns to get trapped inside the skin.

6. Avoid contact with the sun

Use sunglasses, hats, umbrellas, and whatever it takes to avoid direct contact with harmful UV rays of the sun. This is not just important to cure sunburns, but is a good practice in general to avoid tanning, and other skin damages that sunrays cause, such as skin spots, wrinkles, dry skin etc.