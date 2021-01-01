Wendy Williams receives outpouring of support after agonising health update

On Thursday when she shared a complex health update for a major cause Wendy Williams had fans praying for her wellbeing. she posted a painful-looking photo of her foot on Instagram then a famous talk show host experiences the debilitating disease, lymphedema. Wendy advised fans to join Team Wendy Williams for her run/walk to fight lymphatic diseases and after that, she shared the hard-to-look-at snapshot.

“My Dr. Laure is the French lady who’s helping me live with lymphedema,” Wendy wrote. “She scrubs & understands my disease is not curable only manageable.”

She then added referring to the glitzy green outfit she was sporting: “Oh yes I’m wearing a sequin dress why not?!”. For instantly her fans were quick to comment and called Wendy an “inspiration” for acting so open about her condition which causes the swelling of the upper and lower limbs.

About what she is going through thanked her for being realistic furthermore they also said: “Praying for you Wendy,” It was in 2019 when Wendy discussed her lymphedema after that when she talking about paparazzi photos of her swollen legs.

She spoke out on The Wendy Williams Show and stated that: “It’s not going to kill me, but I do have a machine and how dare you talk about the swelling of it all. It’s lymphedema. I’ve got it under control.”

Sadly, the star also suffers from Graves’ infections which are autoimmune health distinguished by an overactive thyroid. On the other hand, she also routinely consults her situations with her fans and they thank her openness.