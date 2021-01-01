Shanna Moakler pins blame of ‘broken family’ on Travis Barker’s girl Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler is not holding back her dislike for her ex-husband Travis Barker’s girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

In a Q&A session with TMZ she claimed that her children Landon and Alabama have said that she is an absent mother because of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

She claims that the criticism came after the Blink-182 drummer “started dating a certain person”.

“My family is broken because of this family, and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me… Thanks for destroying my family twice.”

The “another sister” she is referring to is Kim Kardashian which she had told Us Weekly that she caught the Skims founder with her then-husband together, leading to her divorce.

“I divorced my ex because, I saw them—I caught them having an affair.”

“Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening.”