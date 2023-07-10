Kevin Hunter, also known as Kelvin Hunter, is facing legal action as UBS Bank has filed a civil lawsuit against him in Florida Court. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, UBS Bank claims that Kevin applied for a Visa Signature card in 2014 but failed to fulfill his payment obligations, thereby breaching the agreement.

As of March 28, 2023, UBS Bank alleges that Kevin owes a total of $20,176.83, plus attorney fees. The bank stated that despite multiple notifications and demands for payment, Kevin has refused to settle the outstanding account balance. The lawsuit seeks the full amount owed, along with additional costs.

The address listed on the credit card paperwork is where Kevin and his partner, Sharina Hudson, reside. Kevin has previously been accused of having an affair with Sharina while he was still married to Wendy Williams, which reportedly contributed to their divorce.

In addition to this legal predicament, Kevin has been involved in a protracted battle for alimony payments from Wendy, with Wells Fargo freezing her accounts due to concerns of potential financial exploitation.

While the specifics of the ongoing legal dispute between Wendy and Kevin remain sealed from the public, Kevin recently claimed that his alimony payments abruptly stopped in early 2022, causing financial difficulties. He requested that the court-appointed official overseeing the matter ensure that payments are made as stipulated in their settlement agreement.

However, the judge determined that there was no immediate emergency requiring immediate attention, but the issue will be addressed at a later date. As of now, Kevin has yet to respond to the new lawsuit filed against him regarding his unpaid credit card debt.