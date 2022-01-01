Shirley Ballas Gets Emotional Staying Up All Night To See Her Son Watching Dancing With The Stars

Shirley Ballas was overwhelmed with happiness as she celebrated her famous son’s achievement. The 62-year-old Wallasey native is best known as the chief judge on Strictly Come Dancing. Shirley has created a gifted family, since her son, Mark Ballas, is a professional dancer as well.

Mark competes on Dancing With the Stars, the American version of Strictly Come Dancing. Mark was paired with TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio, and their dazzling performances were recognized as they were named season 31 winners.

Shirley said she was up all night as she congratulated the two on their victory. She said: “Oh my goodness. I couldn’t be any prouder of you both. My mum and I stayed up all night. Your dances last night were outstanding on all levels. You rehearsed, performed, and fought for that Mirrorball all season long and it all paid off.”

Mark is Shirley’s son from her relationship with her former husband, Corky Ballas. Shirley became emotional as she paid tribute to Mark on Instagram.

She added: “What can I say, I cry tears of joy to know your heart has fallen in love with dance again. Your determination to bring the best out in Charli was phenomenal. Your excellence has brought her dancing to life.

“Your brainstorming ideas and outstanding choreography deserve only the highest praise. Seeing you back on the dance floor has filled my heart with pride and joy. All I ever ask of you is a work ethic beyond the universe. Do your very best at all times and do it with that magnificent heart of yours. You are and always have been my warrior.



“Nanny and I lay waiting for the result. 10s across the board for both routines. We were so nervous for you. I so wish I could have been there. But I was cheering from the UK. You can only imagine lol. Well done darling boy. I am over the moon. Love you to the moon and back and I’m so immensely proud.”