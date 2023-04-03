Sam Asghari Responds to Britney Spears Split rumors as Singer Experiences Setback

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ spouse, has responded to reports that their marriage is in trouble.

The 29-year-old model and actor has been married to Britney, 41, since 9 June last year, but they have both been observed out and about without their wedding bands in recent days.

While Britney is presently on holiday with her longtime friend and adviser, Cade Hudson, while Sam is left behind, tongues have been set wagging even more.

However, Sam has responded to reports and speculation that his marriage to Britney is in trouble, turning to social media to put the record straight.

Sam has been posing on Instagram in ways that make it clear that his wedding band is being kept firmly on.

Sam Asghari / Instagram

He posed in a gym holding a bench bar, his ring clearly visible to the camera, and a subsequent picture showed him lifting only his wedding finger as his ring shone in the daylight.

He has also hit out via his spokesperson – with Brandon Cohen, Sam’s representative from BAC Talent, telling Entertainment Tonight: “Sam is not having marital issues. He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie.”

PageSix also got confirmation from Sam’s reps that his marriage to Britney is still going well.

However, neither Britney’s spokesperson nor the pop singer herself has spoken out against the rumors.

Beady-eyed supporters have observed Britney dancing and beaming on social media while on vacation without her wedding band.

Meanwhile, it appears that her journey has not been without incident, as she experienced luggage problems while flying to the sun.

Britney revealed on Instagram on Friday night – after sharing a string of dancing videos: “Traveled all the way here to find only one suitcase came … the one with my going out sophisticated dresses and my other FOUR red snake suit cases were gone.

“The hard part was no toiletries … no brush … no toothbrush … no makeup … no deodorant !!! I wasn’t even mad I was shocked … so that’s why I did these videos.

“I put these two dresses on wearing no makeup at all for the first time on Instagram … in these damn mary jane shoes which didn’t match at all.”

She added: “PSSS … I look waaaaay younger without makeup … kinda weird.”