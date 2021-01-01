Cindy Crawford posts tribute to Rande Gerber on 23rd wedding anniversary

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber are celebrating over two decades of marriage.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the supermodel, 55, posted a touching tribute to Gerber, 59, alongside a photo from the couple’s 1998 wedding in the Bahamas.

“This night 23 years ago was magical…and you’re still the one! Happy anniversary! I love you @randegerber,” Crawford captioned the anniversary tribute, which featured the pair embracing on the dance floor.

In response to the post, Crawford and Gerber received a slew of well-wishes from their celebrity pals.

“You’re such a beautiful couple… And a big reason to believe in everlasting love… God bless you both and happy anniversary!” Linda Thompson posted to Instagram, while “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Lisa Rinna, replied with two heart emojis.

Helena Christensen later penned, “Love you guys and the love you share ♥️💞💕.”

Kaia Gerber, Crawford and Gerber’s 19-year-old daughter, also celebrated her parents’ love story on social media.

“I feel so lucky to have this example of true love in my life as a constant reminder,” she posted to her Instagram story. “23 years and I’ve been lucky enough to witness most of them.”

In addition to Kaia, Crawford and Gerber also share 21-year-old son Presley.

For the 1998 nuptials, which took place at Nassau’s Ocean Club, according to People, Crawford wore a white lace mini dress from John Galliano.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Crawford took her Instagram followers for a stroll down memory lane with a 1994 photo from her first trip with Gerber.

“Our first trip,” Crawford captioned the shot in April 2020.