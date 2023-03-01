Wendy Williams Announces She’s ‘Formerly Retired’ And Wants To Be A Guest On This Show

Despite the fact that Wendy Williams‘ long-running talk show has ended due to health issues in recent years, she will continue to provide her signature hot takes to other shows.

The television celebrity revealed to a paparazzo that she was “previously retired” and that she would be interested in attending the “Hot Topics” table at The View as a guest. They were speaking when she was out and about in New York City.

Williams entered a Petco pet store and announced, “I’m shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in France and one in California. I’ll spend a week in Paris, three weeks in California, and then I’ll return right away.

Then, she said, “I want to be on TV with people like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View, and stuff like that.” “I used to be retired.”

Williams has previously expressed her enthusiasm for The View’s renowned topic and has made it clear that the original version of the segment, in which the co-hosts debate the most recent events in pop culture, served as inspiration for her own “Hot Topics” piece on her old show.

The Wendy Williams Show, Williams’ daytime talk programme, was cancelled in 2017 after 13 seasons on the air. The 58-year-old prioritised her health for her final season and did not appear. She entered a wellness centre in September and kept improving herself there.