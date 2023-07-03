Melania Trump’s Latest Financial Venture Sparks Legal Troubles for Numerous A-Listers

Melania Trump is embarking on a new financial venture, but this time it’s not related to a firm or a fashion line. However, this venture comes with a history of legal troubles and a previous unsuccessful attempt.

On June 29, Melania announced on Truth Social the release of her latest NFT collection called “Yearning to Breathe Free,” as reported by Intelligencer. The collection is marketed as a patriotic and limited-edition set of collectibles, available through usamemorabilia.com.

You might be wondering, what exactly is an NFT? NFT stands for “non-fungible token,” which represents a unique digital asset created and sold as a form of art. These tokens are often purchased using cryptocurrency, and people have paid substantial amounts for them in the past, according to Forbes Advisor.

While this is not Melania’s first foray into the world of NFTs, this recent collection and a controversial instance in January 2022 are among her most well-known endeavors.

In early 2022, Melania Trump released a fashion-based NFT drop called the Head of State Collection, which fetched approximately $170,000 in an auction. However, astute online users observed certain inconsistencies and alleged that Melania or someone from her team was the winning bidder. Speculation arose that this might have been a strategy to artificially inflate the value of their assets, as reported by The Chainsaw.