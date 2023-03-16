Why Miley Cyrus Chose to Sing About Liam Hemsworth 3 Years After Divorce

The majority of the songs on Miley Cyrus’ most recent album, Endless Summer Vacation, are said to be about her 10-year relationship with Liam Hemsworth, her ex-husband. She analyses their separation and suggests that Hemsworth could have cheated on her in the album’s lyrics. Why, therefore, more than three years after Hemsworth filed for divorce in August 2019, discuss all this musically now?

“She’s not trying to attack Liam, but she feels like she has every right to dominate the narrative since everyone was tearing her apart after the separation,” a source close to Cyrus told People, explaining the singer’s reasoning. The insider said that Cyrus has had time to “process and heal” in the years since the separation, making her ready to “share her side of the tale.”

She is happier and healthier than she has ever been, according to the insider. “It wasn’t fair that she was being blamed by everyone for the divorce and being referred to as this wild child. She was devastated since their marriage and relationship were poisonous.

Hemsworth has yet to officially address the album. He’s moved on, and Cyrus has too. Hemsworth previously dated model Gabriella Brooks, while Cyrus is currently seeing singer Maxx Morando. On The Howard Stern Show in December 2020, Cyrus opened out about their divorce and said that they shouldn’t have been married in the first place because they had lost their home in the Woolsey Fire.

(Getty)

Since the age of 16, Cyrus and I have been together. “Our home caught fire. If you listen to my voice before and after the fire, they sound extremely different, so the trauma certainly damaged my voice. We had been engaged, but I’m not sure whether we ever really believed we were going to be married. In addition, I couldn’t return home since I was in South Africa, where my pets were restrained to a post by the sea. I suffered a total loss. I obtained a few grandmothers to give me their Elvis polaroids, and I had polaroids of Elvis that were like the front row in the collection. I always forged relationships with the grandmothers of my friends in order to get products from the musicians I adore.

She went on to say, “I had so much, and it was all gone. Every song I had ever written was in that house. “I lost everything, including every photo of myself that my parents had given me and all of my writings. I went towards the flames instead of thinking, “Well, nature kind of accomplished something I couldn’t do for myself; it pushed me to let go,” as I attempted to put it back together. This is common; for example, deer will rush into the forest and perish if they do it. You’re drawn to that fire, and because I’m a strong person, I don’t want to sit with it or wonder, “What might be the point of this?”