Meghan Markle distances herself from husband Prince Harry after memoir fallout: “This is a woman who loves the camera”

For someone who defined herself and her husband last year as “as in salt and pepper. We usually walk together “As the fallout from Prince Harry’s book continues, the Duchess of Sussex has been unusually absent from his side. Despite her husband’s two-month media tour of Los Angeles, New York, and London, Meghan, 41, has yet to be seen in public at the time of publishing. Initially, it was thought that Meghan was merely “giving Harry space” to promote Spare, but as the dispute has grown, rumors have emerged that there may be more to her unusual absence.

CAMERA SHY?

“This is a woman who loves the camera, especially when there’s a chance to be photographed clutching her husband’s hand,” says a source. “Spare was Harry’s memoir, but he pops up supportively in her media appearances, so it was expected that she would likely do the same for him.”

Instead, the duchess seems to have distanced herself from Harry’s book, which has been described as an attack on King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales by British royal commentator Dan Wootton, according to Now to Love reports. “Is this the way she would have approached things? Probably not,” a source told the UK Telegraph.

According to a Woman’s Day insider, Meghan has “left him out in the cold” by refusing to support Harry’s book. Harry was spotted looking morose as he walked the couple’s dog Pula in the pouring rain last month, so it appears. Meghan and Harry, both 38, were last seen together on December 7 in New York, when they collected a humanitarian award.

“It is baffling that they’ve been so publicly apart for 60 days, given the book reveal was the biggest moment of Harry’s professional life,” says the source. “It’s unlike Meghan not to be front and center, and her friends think she’s about to drop something big.”

Insiders say the actress is ready to restart her lifestyle blog The Tig, which she shut down when she and Harry first started dating. “Harry had his book, but she wants something that’s all hers – and The Tig was her baby,” says our source.