CMT Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet: See What the Stars Wore

Lights! Camera! Fashion! The 2023 CMT Music Awards are almost upon Us — and fans can expect the biggest names in country music to slay. The Sunday, April 2, soirée is set to kick off at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The ceremony will be hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini — who are both up for big awards during the show. Brown, 29, has been nominated for Video of the Year for “Thank God” as well as Breakthrough Male Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.

Ballerini, 29, for her part, is up for Video of the Year for “Heartfirst” and Breakthrough Female Video of the Year for the same track. In addition to blessing fans with musical heat, the Tennessee native has been killing the fashion game as of late. For the 2023 Grammy Awards on February 5, Ballerini looked like a ray of sunshine in a whimsical yellow gown by Prabal Gurung. The vibrant number featured a halter neckline, sparkly detailing throughout, and a cascading train. The “Peter Pan” artist complemented the number with a sleek updo and a bold red lip.

She continued her stylish takeover later in February during New York Fashion Week, dressing to impress at the Carolina Herrera and PatBO presentations. Ballerini even nailed it for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which she hosted from her home in April of that year. The “Blindsided” songstress had tested positive for COVID-19 days before the event, but she didn’t let that stop her from serving looks.

Once the show started, the “Miss Me More” artist stayed true to her promise, treating viewers to multiple outfit changes, including a strapless lavender gown that featured a crystal-covered floral design at the hem.

In addition to Ballerini, viewers should prepare to bask in Carrie Underwood’s outfit at the Sunday celebration. The “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer, 39, is the most decorated artist at the CMT Awards — she boasts 25 wins over her career — and can land another if she scores the Video of the Year win for “Hate My Heart.”