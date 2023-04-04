3 Easy DIY Foot Scrub Recipes

DIY Foot scrubs are one of the most cost-effective ways to take care of your feet. It’s easy and cheap, and you get a lot of benefits from it! Here are some foot scrub recipes you can make at home. All of these can be made in big batches and stored.

Basic Foot Scrub Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup of sugar

½ cup of coconut oil

Instructions:

Step 1: Combine the sugar and coconut oil in a bowl and mix well.

Step 2: Store in an airtight container.

You can use the scrub by simply scrubbing your feet with the mixture, focusing on the rougher areas. Make sure to rinse off with lukewarm water and pat dry after.

Variations:

For a more exfoliating scrub, add in a few tablespoons of sea salt or Epsom salt. If you want a more moisturizing scrub, add in a few tablespoons of olive oil or almond oil.

This one made with olive oil helps soften your feet. If you don’t have any olive oil already, it is highly recommended to buy a bottle of it because it can be used for so many things. It’s great for moisturizing skin and helps soften up calluses if you’ve got any. The sugar crystals in it help exfoliate dead skin cells.

Citrus Foot Scrub Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup of sugar

½ cup of coconut oil

½ of a lemon

Instructions:

Step 1: Combine the sugar, coconut oil, and lemon juice in a bowl and mix well.

Step 2: Store in an airtight container.

You can use the scrub by simply scrubbing your feet with the mixture, focusing on the rougher areas. Make sure to rinse off with lukewarm water and pat dry after.

Variations:

For a more exfoliating scrub, add a few tablespoons of Himalayan salt. If you want a more healing scrub, add in a few tablespoons of vitamin E oil or jojoba oil.

The healing scrub works great on dry feet and will leave them soft and smooth after just one use. This is another very easy recipe that can be followed in just a few minutes.

Honey Foot Scrub Recipe

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of honey

½ cup of Epsom salt

4-5 drops of essential oil

Instructions: