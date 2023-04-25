The Person Responsible For Getting Tiger Woods And Elin Nordegren Together Has Serious Regrets

Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, but his personal life has garnered a lot of attention. One of the most high-profile events in his personal life was his divorce from Elin Nordegren, sparked by his extramarital affairs.

Many people have speculated about how Woods and Nordegren met and whether or not the person who introduced them has any regrets.

Tiger Woods is being sued for $30 million by his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman. According to US Magazine, Herman alleges that Woods breached their confidentiality agreement following their split.

According to the court filing, Herman, who started dating Woods in 2017, stated that she has been residing at Woods’ Florida property since he bought it and has been providing valuable services as requested by Woods’ agents.

Herman claimed this was part of an oral agreement allowing her to live there. Additionally, Herman alleged that Woods had intentionally engaged in “prohibited practices” to force her to leave the mansion after their recent breakup.

According to court documents, Herman is accusing Woods’ agents of tricking her into packing for a short vacation and locking her out of the residence when she returned. Herman claims that this violated their oral tenancy agreement and Florida law.

She also alleged that more than $40,000 in cash that belonged to her was misappropriated. “They then informed her she was not allowed to return to her Residence and, without legal counsel to aid her in this emotional moment, they utilized a lawyer to confront her with proposals to resolve the wrongdoing they were in the midst of committing,” read the court documents.

Herman is seeking damages based on the rental value of the property. The lawsuit has yet to be publicly addressed by Woods. But Woods’ trust has filed a motion to dismiss Herman’s petition.

That’s not the only drama happening in Woods’ life. After a car accident in 2021 left him almost paralyzed, Woods’ seems to be done with golf after his most recent performance.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren’s love story began when Nordegren was hired as a full-time nanny for the household of Swedish golfer Jesper Parnevik. Through the Parneviks, Nordegren was first introduced to Woods.

Woods had reportedly been asking Jesper Parnevik to introduce them for a year. Nordegren was dating someone else at the time, which Woods was fine with. Finally, Mia Parnevik, Jesper’s wife, introduced the couple to each other.

“I thought that she’d be a great wife for Tiger,” Parnevik said in a 2019 interview with Golf Digest. “I told him that Elin was a wonderful person, someone with integrity who would make a great mother, and that she was also intelligent and had her own career.”

Parnevik introduced Woods to Nordegren at the 2001 Open Championship, and the two hit it off immediately. They began dating soon after and were married in 2004. However, their marriage would eventually fall apart due to Woods’ infidelity, which came to light in 2009.

In the aftermath of their divorce, Nordegren largely stayed out of the public eye. Parnevik, who apologized to Nordegren, said, “I would be especially sad about it since I’m kind of — I really feel sorry for Elin — since I and my wife were at fault for hooking her up with him.”

He continued, “It’s a private thing, of course. But when you are the guy he is, the world’s best athlete, you should think more before you do stuff … And maybe not just do it, as Nike says.”

It’s been reported that Parnevik and Woods stopped talking after Woods’ divorce from Elin Nordegren. But this isn’t Woods’ only relationship drama; with the recent news of Woods’ ex-girlfriend suing him, the golf pro is back in the spotlight regarding his relationship.