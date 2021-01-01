Meghan Markle BANS Royal Family From Daughter’s Christening?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently welcomed their first daughter and second child into the world.

Named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, this little baby might become the center of a showdown between Meghan and Harry!

And the controversy reportedly focuses on her christening. Will Markle win…. or will Prince Harry triumph?

Prince Harry reportedly wishes that his daughter’s christening ceremony will take place at Windsor, with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth observing.

An insider quoted by Yahoo shared that Harry clarified his “intentions” when he visited England recently for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue. The occasion gave Harry an opportunity to reunite with his brother Prince William.

“Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother,” revealed the source. “They are happy to wait until circumstances allow.”

If that source’s information is true, the christening ceremony could mark Meghan Markle’s first return to England since she and Harry left the royal family and moved to California. Markle did not attend Harry’s previous visits to England.

But she had good reasons for having Harry travel alone. Meghan was pregnant during the time that Harry traveled to England for Prince Philip’s funeral. And when the Princess Diana statue ceremony took place, Markle had just welcomed her baby into the world.

However, although that insider contends that Harry and Meghan agree on having Lili christened in England with the royal family involved, another source is dishing up a VERY different story!

An insider told New Idea that Meghan gave Harry an assignment when he recently traveled to England. Markle wanted her husband to get a royal christening gown for their daughter.

But the Queen allegedly refused, considering the request “rather cheeky,” according to the source. Moreover, Queen Elizabeth allegedly shared that two of her royal granddaughters, Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie, already had requested to borrow that same gown for their newborn babies.

As a result of that refusal from the Queen, Meghan reportedly wants a private christening ceremony for her daughter, according to the insider.

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Drops Bomb, Shocking Tell-All Memoir Coming #PrinceHarryhttps://t.co/5pt9EnmnUL — SOS/CTS/HH (@SoapOperaSpy) July 20, 2021

That plan is a dramatic contrast to what happened when Harry’s and Meghan’s son Archie was christened in 2019. The now-2-year-old was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the private chapel at Windsor Castle, with water from the River Jordan.

But Markle may take a different approach this time, according to the insider. She might decide on a Catholic service at a church associated with the high school she attended in Los Angeles, Immaculate Heart.

“The royal family won’t be invited – she won’t even let them watch on a Zoom call, probably out of pure spite that they wouldn’t let her have the gown!” claimed the insider.

“Meghan wants the ceremony to be super small, and will only include a handful of celebrity friends, along with her mum, Doria,” added the source.

As for whether the Queen might relent and mail the gown to California? A royal insider thinks that’s unlikely.

“The Queen loans it to royal babies being christened in England,” explained the royal family source. “There was no way she would let such a priceless item be whisked off to America with Harry