Taylor Swift’s New Docuseries Captures the Final Moments of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is giving fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at her record-shattering journey. On December 12, she’s releasing The End of an Era, a six-part docuseries on Disney+. The first two episodes will drop that day, followed by new episodes each week.

But that’s not all. Swift is pairing the release with Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, an extended version of her concert film capturing the last stop of the tour in Vancouver. It’s the ultimate closing chapter for one of the biggest live music events in modern history.

The announcement came on October 13 — her favorite number — with a sneak peek clip showing Swift winding down after a performance. She runs a bath, still buzzing with adrenaline, and jokes about signing 2,000 CDs while watching TV to relax.

On Instagram, she explained what inspired the project:“It was the End of an Era, and we knew it,” Swift wrote. “We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”

This extended concert film includes appearances by Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch, along with Swift’s friends and family who supported her through the massive tour. The original concert film was released before The Tortured Poets Department came out, so this new version includes songs from that album — a big update for fans who followed her tour from the beginning.

A day before the announcement, Good Morning America hinted that it would be revealing “what’s next” for Swift. In the promo, a voiceover declared, “She’s at it again. Taylor Swift shattering records with the biggest album debut in history with over 4 million units,” while clips from her “The Fate of Ophelia” video played in the background.

Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, has already broken records since it dropped on October 3. Within 24 hours, it sold 2.7 million copies in traditional album sales. By the end of its first week, it had moved 3.5 million equivalent units, surpassing the record Adele’s 25 set back in 2015.

That same weekend, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl concert film hit number one at the U.S. box office, giving Swift yet another record to add to her list. With The End of an Era and The Final Show, Swift is closing one chapter and giving fans a front-row seat to the most personal part of her story yet. It’s not just about the performances — it’s about the life, exhaustion, and triumph behind them. Both The End of an Era and Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show arrive December 12, exclusively on Disney+.