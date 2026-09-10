Sydney Sweeney strips down for Novig campaign while taking stake in sports prediction platform

Sydney Sweeney has made headlines with a provocative new advertising campaign for Novig, appearing nude in a series of sports-themed scenes while promoting the prediction platform’s focus on sporting events.

The Euphoria star features in Novig’s first national brand campaign, titled “Novig Is Just Sports”, which was released on September 9. The campaign uses Sweeney’s appearance and a series of deliberately playful visual jokes to promote Novig as a platform dedicated exclusively to sports.

Sweeney also has a financial connection to the company. She has joined Novig as a strategic partner and equity holder, meaning her involvement goes beyond appearing in the advertising campaign. The size of her ownership stake has not been publicly disclosed.

The commercial opens with Sweeney holding footballs across her chest before moving through a succession of sports-themed scenes. She appears alongside basketball equipment, football gear, hockey equipment, tennis equipment, and baseball accessories as the campaign repeatedly returns to Novig’s central message that the platform is focused on sports.

At one point, Sweeney sits on a basketball hoop while using sporting equipment as part of the visual gag. Other sequences show her wearing a hockey goalie mask, football pads and a baseball catcher’s helmet. The commercial eventually moves to a pool table, where she breaks a rack of billiard balls before delivering another joke directly to the camera.

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Sydney Sweeney finds herself in a discussion over whether her look suggested MAGA Vibes. (Photo by The Tonight Show BTS)

Sweeney has described the campaign as a playful idea designed to remove distractions and put the emphasis on sports. In a statement reported by Variety, she said the concept was about cutting through the noise and focusing entirely on sports while bringing confidence, humour and a playful edge to the campaign.

The actress was also involved in the creative process from an early stage. She explained that discussions about the campaign began after she developed a relationship with the Novig team. She said she was involved in the creative conversations from the beginning and was excited to take the concept to set.

Novig’s pitch is deliberately different from broader prediction market platforms because it concentrates on sports rather than political or other non sporting events. Sweeney reinforces that distinction during the commercial, telling viewers that the platform does not offer markets involving wars, deaths, or politics.

Novig launched nationwide in August and operates under a federally regulated framework, according to reporting about the campaign. The platform requires users to be at least 21 years old.

The campaign was filmed in Australia while Sweeney was working on Netflix’s live-action Gundam film. The actress has several major projects in development following the success of Anyone but You and The Housemaid, while her recent work has also included the 2025 biographical sports drama, Christy.