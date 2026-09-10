Melania Trump’s camp pushes back against scrutiny of Natalie Harp

A senior adviser to First Lady Melania Trump has defended Natalie Harp, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, amid growing media scrutiny of her role and relationship with the president.

Marc Beckman addressed the coverage during an interview with MAGA host Stella Escobedo. Escobedo introduced the subject by accusing mainstream news organizations of being “endlessly obsessed with garbage tabloid gossip about Natalie Harp.”

Beckman responded by praising Harp and criticizing the journalists who have focused attention on her.

“What they need to do is look in the mirror because they’re all attacking this hardworking, very talented, very intelligent person, Natalie Harp,” Beckman said.

Harp, a 35-year-old former conservative television host, has become a prominent presence in Trump’s circle. She frequently accompanies the president to meetings in the Oval Office, public appearances and weekend golf outings, The Daily Beast reported Wednesday.

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Her regular proximity to Trump has fueled questions and extensive coverage about her influence within the administration. Beckman, however, argued that the media’s attention had moved beyond legitimate reporting and into personal gossip.

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

He also used the interview to respond to speculation about Melania Trump’s limited number of public appearances during her husband’s presidency. The Daily Beast reported that the first lady has been seen publicly on approximately 40 days in 2026 and has regularly missed high-profile events.

“The liberal media is ridiculous,” Beckman said. “They don’t know anything about the first lady’s personal and private life.”

Beckman argued that journalists have spent too much time examining the private lives of the president and first lady. He said that coverage has come at the expense of reporting on what he described as the “incredible achievements that our first lady has accomplished.”

“It’s absolutely ridiculous, and the media doesn’t know about the first lady’s private life. Period,” Beckman said. “The media doesn’t know about the First Family’s private life. Period.”

The adviser did not provide additional details about Melania Trump’s schedule or explain why she has missed some prominent public events. Instead, he maintained that her private activities were not known to the journalists covering the administration.

Beckman made a similar argument when discussing Harp, saying the focus on the presidential aide had become excessive and unfairly personal.

“What they do is they harp on these issues of gossip,” he said. “And I can tell you firsthand that it’s time for them to become journalists and stop looking at the gossip.”