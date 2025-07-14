OnlyFans Star Stabs Ex-Boyfriend to Death After Violent Breakup in Chilling Turn of Events

Abigail White, known online as “Fake Barbie” on OnlyFans, was living a double life that took a deadly turn after she stabbed her ex-boyfriend to death. White, who made at least $50,000 a year creating adult content, killed 22-year-old Bradley Lewis, the father of her three children, just hours after he broke up with her on March 25, 2022, according to reports from the BBC, Bristol Live, and the Falmouth Packet.

The couple’s relationship was rocky, marked by infidelity on both sides. White claimed that Lewis was overly protective of the money she earned from her adult content, according to court documents reviewed by PEOPLE. On the day of the murder, a neighbor heard screams coming from their South Gloucestershire apartment, prompting a call to the police. White initially denied killing Lewis when officers arrived, but just hours later, Lewis died in a nearby hospital after an autopsy revealed he had been killed by a single stab wound that punctured his heart.

In court, White admitted to stabbing her boyfriend but claimed that she didn’t mean to kill him. “We were arguing, and he was pushing me,” she said. “I went into the kitchen, and I saw the knife on the side… Picked it up and walked towards Brad… Before I knew it, I had stabbed him… I picked up that knife in anger and upset, but I never meant to hurt him.”

However, earlier that day, she had sent voice notes warning that she was “capable of killing him.” In the messages, she said, “Honestly, I have no limit when I get angry. I’m like, he said I need help with that because people are generally saying to me one of you are going to end up dead. And I fully believe I am capable of killing him if he hurts me again. Or I am going to end up being in prison.”

Just days before the stabbing, Lewis had called a friend, saying, “She’s trying to kill me, she’s trying to stab me, she keeps beating me up, she’s hurting me.” White had also previously stabbed Lewis in the arm weeks before his death, according to reports.

On the day of the fatal attack, Lewis took White to a park to tell her that he wanted to end their relationship. Later, they met friends at a pub where White got into physical altercations. Jurors heard that she drank an entire bottle of wine alone before heading to the bar, followed by a Jägerbomb, two rum and cokes, and cocaine. White admitted that her anger over Lewis not standing up for her during the fight clouded her judgment.

Though White denied murdering Lewis, she pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility. However, after reviewing all the evidence, a Bristol Crown Court judge convicted White of murder, sentencing her to life in prison with a minimum term of 18 years.

“In my judgment, on all the evidence that I have seen, at the time you stabbed him you clearly intended to kill him,” said Mr. Justice Fraser in his ruling. “You had threatened to do this many times. Your evidence that you did not, and only wanted to shock him, was not credible.”