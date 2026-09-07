North Carolina Woman Leaves Infant in Hot Car While Looking at Free Kittens

A North Carolina woman was arrested after she left her 8-month-old granddaughter in her car with the engine off in the scorching summer heat while perusing free kittens, Tar Heel State law enforcement says.

Dedra McManus, 50, stands accused of misdemeanor child abuse, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Sept. 3, outside the county Animal Services department in Monroe, a medium-sized city some 25 miles southeast of Charlotte, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The defendant was “with friends” when the incident occurred, according to law enforcement. At the time, McManus had traveled to the county building “to look at kittens available for adoption.”

What’s more, authorities say McManus left the child in the car parked “between two fully marked Union County Sheriff’s Office vehicles.”

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The defendant allegedly tried to rectify the situation at one point.

“When McManus saw three deputies approaching the adoption area, she ran back to her vehicle so quickly she dropped her Apple Watch in the process,” the press release reads. “McManus then returned inside the building carrying the baby.”

But that alleged attempt apparently came too late.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage on the spot and determined the little girl had been left alone inside the purportedly hot car “for approximately 10 minutes on a 96-degree day.”

Deputies then placed McManus under arrest. Meanwhile, paramedics determined the infant “appeared to be okay,” the sheriff’s office said. The child was then placed in the custody of welfare agents.

As the incident concluded, however, the defendant inquired about the baby cats inside the Animal Services building.

“Even after her arrest, McManus asked about receiving free kittens because she had missed the Clear the Shelter event held in August,” the press release goes on. “We quickly declined her request and transported her to the Detention Center.”

On Friday, the defendant posted $3,000 bond and was released.