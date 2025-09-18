Sydney Sweeney Could Land 45 Million Deal to Star in Bollywood’s Biggest Movie Ever

Sydney Sweeney may be about to take her career global in a way few Hollywood stars ever have. The 28-year-old Madame Web actress is reportedly in talks to headline what’s being called Bollywood’s most expensive film to date, and the numbers are jaw-dropping.

According to The Sun, a major Indian production company has put forward an offer worth around £45 million, which comes out to roughly $56 million. The package includes a £35 million acting fee plus another £10 million in bonuses and related compensation. It would be the biggest payday of her career by far.

Nothing is official yet, though. Sources told the outlet that Sweeney hasn’t accepted the deal, but she’s giving it serious thought. One insider said, “Sydney was shocked by the offer at first. 45 million pounds is an incredible sum. But the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further”.

Sydney Sweeney Offered 45 Million to Star in Bollywood’s Biggest Movie Yet (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

“The Indian film industry is powerful and growing, and this movie is designed to bring its productions to the international market. Nothing has been decided yet, but it’s a huge opportunity and Sydney is weighing her options carefully. Money isn’t everything, and she has many projects lined up, but this could push her to new limits as an actress.”

If she signs on, Sweeney would play a young American star who falls in love with a famous Indian celebrity, a storyline that could help bridge Bollywood and Hollywood audiences. The project itself is already being described as history-making, and producers are aiming for a release in early 2026.

For Sweeney, who has already built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising stars thanks to roles in shows like Euphoria and films like Anyone But You and Immaculate, the timing couldn’t be more interesting. She’s currently balancing multiple projects in the U.S., but this opportunity would introduce her to a massive new market while cementing her status as a truly international star.

The scale of the deal also reflects the growing global reach of Bollywood, which has been steadily expanding its influence beyond India. With streaming platforms making international films more accessible than ever, and audiences increasingly open to cross-cultural collaborations, a project like this could mark a turning point in how Bollywood interacts with Hollywood.

Sydney Sweeney Could Become the Face of Bollywood’s Most Expensive Film Ever (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Whether Sweeney ultimately says yes or not, the offer alone shows just how valuable her star power has become. At only 28, she’s in a position to take risks and explore new challenges, and Bollywood’s biggest project yet could be the one that pushes her into another league of fame.

For now, fans will have to wait and see if Sweeney leaps. If she does, it won’t just be a career milestone for her; it could also signal a new era of collaboration between two of the world’s biggest film industries.