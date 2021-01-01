Kanye West is in New York to secretly help Kim Kardashian in her debut gig hosting “Saturday Night Live”. The rapper and the reality queen are both in the city as she prepares to host the NBC show this Saturday.

The move comes amid gossip that the former married couple — who are going through a divorce — may be reconciling.

A source said, “Kim is nervous about hosting ‘SNL,’ it’s a big challenge but she is determined to be a success. “Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show.”

Kardashian, 40, was on Tuesday spotted exiting her Upper East Side hotel clutching a large Balenciaga bag on her way to the NBC studios in Midtown. She is expected to start rehearsals on Wednesday, after a Tuesday night host dinner with “SNL” guru Lorne Michaels.

She previously admitted on Instagram she was feeling “the pressure” about the big gig after Debra Messing questioned why Kardashian is hosting.

The “Will & Grace” star asked if she was “missing something”, adding on Twitter, “Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosted, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch.”

Meanwhile, West, 44, was spotted hanging out in Manhattan on Sunday night with “Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che, and fellow comedians Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Busta Rhymes at the Stand Comedy Club where they celebrated Talib Kweli’s birthday, as well as Chappelle’s new Netflix special, we’re told.

Meanwhile, Kardashian — who filed for divorce earlier this year — and West have continued to prove they are friendly exes, meeting up for dinner in Malibu last week. The estranged pair were spotted leaving Nobu Malibu after having dinner with Tracy Romulus, who works as the chief marketing officer of KKW Brands. Upon leaving, Kardashian got into the same car as the Yeezy designer, with West in the driver seat.

Courtesy:pagesix

Page Six previously reported Kardashian and West have been putting forward a united front throughout their divorce, for the sake of their four kids, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

She has also been very supportive of West’s work. As Page Six reported, Kim was seen at all of West’s listening events for his latest album Donda, and even appeared to stage a recreation of their wedding. Meanwhile, he has been advising her on her KKW brand.

A rep for Kardashian couldn’t immediately be reached. “SNL” didn’t comment.