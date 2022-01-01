Strictly Come Dancing spoiler leak gives fans confirmation of rumored elimination

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have been left happy after an online leak revealed which BBC star is rumored to be leaving tomorrow’s dance-off. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will host the 20th series of Strictly, with Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke returning as judges.

The remaining Strictly couples took to the dancefloor once more on Saturday evening, as the BBC One show returned to Blackpool for the first time in two years. The popular themed episode was canceled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but it returned for the 2022 season of the hit ballroom dancing show.

As we approached the halfway point of this series, the celebrities traveled to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom to sashay onto the dance floor instead of the studio’s ballroom floor. Although the results will not be revealed until Sunday’s episode on BBC One, a specific Twitter account appears to have told the name of the eliminated contestant.

While the elimination will not be confirmed until Sunday evening, the Twitter account has long been a source of information for fans. Unlike in previous weeks, viewers appeared to be satisfied with the latest leak’s outcome, with one writing: “Zero complaints about this week’s result #StrictlySpoiler.”

“Oh phew, the result went the right way,” said another.

“The right result,” wrote a third.

“Really happy about this,” said a fourth.

A fifth was added: “I just saw the outcome and am happy that this person has finally left! #StrictlySpoiler.” The Mirror Online has chosen not to reveal who is leaving the competition or where to find the latest news.

While the remaining celebrities took to the dance floor with their professional partners on Saturday, the elimination will take place on Sunday. At the end of each episode of Strictly, presenters Tess and Claudia tell us to “keep dancing” before they disappear from our screens.

After a short break to allow the public to vote, the judges, dancers, and presenters return dressed in different outfits to film the results show. Ellie and professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin performed their charleston to Too Darn Hot from Kiss Me Kate, and both couples were voted to perform their routines again.

Molly and her dance partner Carlos Gu then performed a foxtrot to My Sun and My Stars’ You Make Me Happy to impress the judges and stay in the competition. Ellie and Nikita were sent home after all four judges decided to save Molly and Carlos from elimination.