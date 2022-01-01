How to Healthily Lose Weight with Type II Diabetes: 5 Tips

Diabetes is a widespread condition affecting many Americans. Over 37 million people in the country — or 1 in 10 of the population — have diabetes. Out of this group, 90% to 95% of them have type II diabetes. In the long run, it can lead to complications like eye problems, heart attacks or strokes, and nerve damage.

However, weight loss in people with diabetes can help you keep your blood sugar levels in a nondiabetic range and even result in remission. This can help you minimize or prevent future complications related to the condition. Here are some tips to help you lose weight with type II diabetes healthily.

Observe a balanced diet

People with diabetes have greater insulin resistance. This can make weight loss more difficult as blood sugar is turned into fat instead of energy. As such, reducing the sugar and processed carbohydrates in your diet is essential. For guidance, it is worth referring to the most effective weight loss programs from reputable companies. These tend not to discriminate between “good” or “bad” foods. Instead, they opt for a more balanced diet of healthy fats, vegetables, and whole grains. To follow suit, change your mindset and think of foods as “nutritious” and “less nutritious. This way, you can eat whatever you enjoy as long as you can lower your sugar intake.

Gradually progress your workouts

Exercising can push your body to use insulin more effectively, so your blood sugar levels decrease. Working out with diabetes generally does not impede any type of exercise in the early stages. However, you should consult your doctor if you have nerve damage that can make it difficult to execute certain activities. To be safe, start with more manageable durations and intensities. If you’re running, adopt longer intervals of walking in between sprints. If you’re lifting weights, start light. Eventually, you can build up to higher intensities and longer workout times.

Drink more water

For people with diabetes, getting adequate hydration can dilute the sugar in the bloodstream, helping reduce blood sugar levels. But drinking water is also integral to weight loss. Water naturally suppresses the appetite by signaling to the brain that you are full. It is also essential to your workouts since it helps your muscles, tissues, and joints to move properly. Drink about 1.5 to 2 liters of water daily to boost the benefits of weight loss.

Get adequate rest

In general, poor sleep hygiene can impair your management and decision-making skills. It can change how your body responds to insulin, what you decide to eat, and how stressed you are. On the other hand, getting enough sleep helps you with diabetes management and prevents you from eating more or building up an appetite when you’re sleep-deprived. Establish nightly routines like turning off the light or avoiding your phone to help you sleep better. As much as possible, try to sleep and wake up at the same time every day.

Accept social support

Social support is vital in any endeavor, especially for people with diabetes who are pursuing weight loss. Telling your loved ones about your goal can boost your self-care. It can empower you when friends and family express their trust in you, and it helps you become more accountable. This support can come in the form of daily or weekly updates or even accompaniment in your diet or exercise efforts.

Type II diabetes may be challenging to live with, but embarking on a healthy weight loss journey can significantly improve your overall quality of life. By following these tips, you can achieve longevity and sustainability in your health.