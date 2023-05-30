Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas showcase the secret of their long marriage at Monaco GP

Just when we thought Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas couldn’t get any more adorable, the couple took their love to new heights at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend. The duo, deeply connected after 22 years of marriage, showcased their unwavering bond.

Embracing a casual vibe for the summer kickoff, Zeta-Jones opted for white pants paired with a gold-chain belt, a black-striped shirt, and stylish white sneakers. Douglas complemented her look with a black polo shirt, white pants, and sleek black shoes. Both donned chic sunglasses and hats to shield themselves from the blazing sun, told Marca!

Hand in hand, they strolled through the event, demonstrating their unity. And if that weren’t enough, Zeta-Jones affectionately clung to her husband’s arm, resting her head on his shoulder as they watched the race. Love was truly in the air!

Despite the 25-year age difference (he’s 78, she’s 53), Zeta-Jones believes that age is merely a number on paper. “We were born on the same day, 25 years apart. We’re just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he’s 25 years older than me,” she shared with The Telegraph. “I remember people saying, ‘When you’re 50, he’s going to be 75.’ Well, that’s just math.”

Despite a brief split in 2013, the Oscar-winning couple’s reconciliation made them stronger than ever. They now cherish their quality time together as a family, including their 20-year-old daughter Carys and 22-year-old son Dylan. Zeta-Jones and Douglas firmly believe in their once-in-a-lifetime love and savor every precious moment they share.